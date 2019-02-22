The brackets for the boys and girls 2019 DIAA Basketball State Tournaments were released on Friday afternoon.

The Sanford Warriors (16-4) are the No. 1 seed in the boys’ tournament, followed by the rest of the top eight who will all receive opening round byes; No. 2 Dover (20-0), No. 3 Caravel Academy (15-5), No. 4 Caesar Rodney (15-5), No. 5 Salesianum (11-9), No. 6 Glasgow (15-5), No. 7 St. Elizabeth (11-9) an No. 8 Salesianum (11-9).

The boys tournament kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 26, followed by round two on Thursday, Feb. 28, quarterfinals on Saturday, March 2, semifinals on Thursday, March 7 and the finals on Saturday, March 9.

The St. Elizabeth Vikings (17-3) are the top seed in the girls’ tournament, followed by No. 2 Sanford (16-4), No. 3 Conrad (15-5), No. 4 Woodbridge (20-0), No. 5 Caravel Academy (12-8), No. 6 St. Thomas More (16-4), No. 7 Hodgson (16-4) and No. 8 Cape Henlopen (17-3), rounding out the top eight seeds.

The girls tournament begins on Wednesday, Feb. 27, continuing with round two on Friday, March 1, the quarterfinals on Monday, March 4, Semifinals on Wednesday, March 6 and the finals on Friday, March 8.