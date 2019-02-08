The top four seeds in the Division I dual-meet state tournament all won in the quarterfinals tonight to advance to the semifinals Saturday at Smyrna High.

The top four seeds in the Division I wrestling dual meet state tournament all won in the quarterfinals tonight, Feb. 8, at Smyrna High to advance to the semifinals Saturday, Feb. 9, also at Smyrna High.

No. 1 seed Smyrna defeated No. 8 Delcastle 52-20.

No. 2 Caesar Rodney dominated No. 7 St. Georges Tech 66-11.

No. 3 Salesianum prevailed over No. 6 Middletown 49-24.

No. 4 Sussex Central won 43-23 over No. 5 Cape Henlopen.

SEMIFINAL MATCHES

On Saturday, Feb. 9, the semifinals will start at 2 p.m. at Smyrna High.

No. 1 Smyrna will face No. 4 Sussex Central on mat 1.

No. 2 Caesar Rodney will take on No. 3 Salesianum on mat 2.

FINALS ALSO ON SATURDAY

The winners of the semifinal matches advance to the championship match, scheduled for 4 p.m.