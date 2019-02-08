The semifinals for the Division II Team Dual Wrestling Championships are set for Saturday afternoon at Smyrna High.

No. 1 Milford (12-1), No. 2 Caravel Academy (14-2), No. 3 Indian River (14-4) and No. 4 Woodbridge (9-3) all advanced to the semifinals after victories in the opening quarterfinals round Friday night at A.I. duPont High School.

The defending champion Milford Buccaneers made quick work of No. 8 Mt. Pleasant (10-4) Friday, sweeping their way to the semifinals in a 81-0 quarterfinals win.

Averi Copes (132), Dominic Feightner (138), Jordan Passwaters (145), Dalton Deevey (152), Gage Copes (160), Rafael Mejia (170), Bevensky Augustine (182), Eric Bennett (195), Anthony Diaz (220), Evonte Bennett (285), Corey Messick (106), Jack Thode (113), and Trenton Grant (120) all earned wins over the Bucs.

Woodbridge advanced thanks to a 45-25 win over No. 5 Lake Forest (6-9).

The Blue Raiders were paced by pin-fall victories from Gavin Manning (132), Jerome Cannon (138), Ellis Cannon (170), Hunter Young (195), Michael Hutchison (220) and Jonathan Webb (120).

IR punched their ticket to Saturday’s semifinals with a 53-21 win over No. 6 Newark Charter (12-3).

After IR’s Christian Lopez opened the matchup with a win, Newark Charter rallied off four victories in a row from Troy Lenno (138), Joseph Jones (145), Richard Ragin (152) and Nathan Jones (160) to take an early lead.

However, the Indians would respond winning each of the next nine bouts, featuring wins from Jacob Grab (170), Will Keller (182), Zachary Schultz (195), T.J. Burke (220), Rayne Hickman (285), Chris Saylor (106), Ian Shaubach (113), Will Rayne (120) and Ta’Jon Knight (126), to close out Newark Charter.

The second-seeded Buccaneers from Caravel Academy ended the quarterfinals with a 60-15 win over No. 7 Archmere Academy (10-6).

Caravel was led by pin-fall wins from Dylan Knight (132), John Antonio (138), Nicholas Hall (152), Andre Smith (195), Ethan Gray (120) and Alex Poore (126).

Saturday’s semifinals kick off at Smyrna at 2 p.m. with No. 1 Milford taking on No. 4 Woodbridge and No. 2 Caravel Academy battling No. 3 Indian River; winners will face-off for the Division II State Championship at 4 p.m.