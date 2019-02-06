The brackets for the DIAA Division I and Division II Dual Team Wrestling State Championships were released on Wednesday night; the Smyrna Eagles were named the No. 1 seed in the Division I tournament, while the Milford Buccaneers were named the No. 1 seed in the Division II tournament.

This year’s dual team states will have a new look as both division brackets were expanded to eight teams. Also the two different venues, Smyrna High and A.I. duPont, will host quarterfinal matchups on Friday, with the semifinals and finals for both divisions being hosted by Smyrna on Saturday.







Division I Tournament

The Division I quarterfinals round will kick off at Smyrna on Friday with two 6 p.m. matchups.

The No. 1 seeded Eagles, who finished the season 9-4 while also capturing the Henlopen North Division Championship, will open round one against No. 8 Delcastle (8-3).







Meanwhile, defending DI champion No. 2 Caesar Rodney (10-2) will take on No. 7 St. Georges Tech (6-5).

The DI quarterfinals wrap up at Smyrna with No. 4 Sussex Central (9-3) taking on No. 5 Cape Henlopen (6-4) and No. 3 Salesianum (10-2) grapples with No. 6 Middletown (11-3); both matchups begin at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the DI semifinals and finals will also take place at Smyrna; the semifinals are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. with the finals slated for a 4 p.m. start.

Division II

The Division II tournament will open at A.I. duPont Friday afternoon, with two matchups at 6 p.m.

Opening the tournament, the No. 1 seeded Milford Buccaneers (12-1), fresh off a 12-1 regular season mark and another Henlopen South title, will take on No. 8 Mt. Pleasant (10-4), while the second opening match features No. 2 Caravel Academy (14-2) against No. 7 Archmere Academy (10-6).

Following the first two matches of the day, the quarterfinals at A.I. duPont continue at 7:30 p.m. with No. 4 Woodbridge (9-3) against No. 5 Lake Forest (6-9) and No. 3 Indian River (14-4) taking on No. 6 Newark Charter (12-3).

The DII semifinals and finals on Saturday shift to Smyrna High with the semifinals starting at 2 p.m. and the finals scheduled for 4 p.m.







Tickets

Quarterfinal tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday at both Smyrna and A.I. duPont. Tickets for the quarterfinals are $5.

Tickets for Saturday at Smyrna High can be purchased at the door beginning at 1 p.m.; tickets are $7.