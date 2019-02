Schedule for contests starting Feb. 7 and ending Feb. 17.

DATE WHERE TEAMS TIME Thursday Feb. 7 Dover Central Middle School Holy Cross v. Chipman (Girls) 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross v. Chipman (Boys)

4:45 p.m.

Fifer v. Bayard (Boys)

6 p.m. Fifer v. Providence Creek (Boys) 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 11

Dover Central Middle School

Dover Air v. Providence Creek (Boys)

3:30 p.m. Dover Air v. Kirk (Girls) 4:45 p.m.

Dover Central v. Kirk (Boys)

6 p.m.

Dover Central v. Seaford (Girls)

7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Dover Central Middle School

Seaford v. Beacon (Boys)

3:30 p.m.

Mariner v. Beacon (Girls)

4:15 p.m.

Mariner v. Laurel (Boys)

6 p.m.

5th Place Game (Girls)

7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Glasgow High School

Gauger v. Woodbridge (Girls)

3:30 p.m.

Gauger v. Woodbridge (Boys)

4:45 p.m.

Shue-Medill v. Gunning Bedford (Girls)

6 p.m.

Shue-Medill v. Gunning Bedford (Boys)

7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

Milford High School

5th Place Game (Boys)

4 p.m. Milford v. Selbyville (Girls) 5:15 p.m. Milford v. Postlethwait (Boys) 6:30 p.m. Postlethwait Postlethwait v. Millsboro (Girls) 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Delaware State University Third place games

First game at 9:30 a.m.

last game at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17

Delaware State University Championships

First game at 9:30 a.m.

last game at 7:30 p.m.