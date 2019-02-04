Monday

Feb 4, 2019 at 3:15 PM


Boys and girls middle school tournament brackets

Boys A (Grotto’s)

Laurel (8-0)

Shue-Medill (6-0)

Gunning Bedford (2-0)

Mariner (8-1)

Boys B (Texas Roadhouse)

Milford (9-2)

Dover (6-3)

Kirk (7-2)

Postlethwait (6-3)

Boys C (McDonald’s)

Woodbridge (6-2)

Seaford (8-2)

Beacon (7-2)

Gauger (1-4)

Boys D (ATI Physical Therapy)

Fifer (3-6)

Holy Cross (5-1)

Chipman (4-6)

Bayard (2-3)

Dover Air (2-9)

Providence Creek (0-7)

Girls A (Pepsi)

Dover (9-0)

Woodbridge (7-1)

Gauger (5-0)

Seaford (7-3)

Girls B (Injury Lawyers)

Gunning Bedford (2-0)

Postlethwait (6-3)

Millsboro (8-3)

Shue-Medill (4-2)

Girls C (H&R Block)

Mariner (6-4)

Selbyville (5-6)

Milford (4-6)

Beacon (5-4)

Girls D (PNC Bank)

Fifer (5-4)

Holy Cross (4-2)

Chipman (5-5)

Providence Creek (1-6)

Dover Air (1-10)

Kirk (0-7)

   