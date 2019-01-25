Weekend of events planned including 5K run on Saturday, Feb. 2 and the plunge on Sunday, Feb. 3

The 28th annual Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Delaware is set for Sunday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m., but a whole weekend of events is planned around the fundraiser.

FRIDAY

On Friday, Feb. 1 from 5-8 p.m., check-in and registration opens for the plunge and the Run to the Plunge 5K at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

Participants can pick up their plunge packets and receive discounts at a variety of restaurants and retailers with their Polar Bear Plunge wristband.

SATURDAY

On Saturday, Feb. 2, the Jolley Trolley will be available to take visitors up and down Rehoboth Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be sand sculpting on the beach just south of Rehoboth Avenue.

From 12-2 p.m., the "Fire & Ice" party will be held at the Rehoboth Fire Hall.

At 1 p.m., the 5K Run to the Plunge will start on the boardwalk at Rehoboth Avenue. Registration and check-in opens at 11 a.m.

From 2:30-5 p.m., the restaurant chili tasting contest will tempt taste buds.

From 4-7 p.m., check-in and registration for the plunge continues at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

SUNDAY

On Sunday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m., check-in and registration for the plunge continues under the tent on Rehoboth Avenue.

From 9-11 a.m., there will be an ice sculpting demonstration.

At 1 p.m., the Polar Bear Plunge begins on the beach.

At 1:15 p.m., the "Apres Plunge" Party begins at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

FOR MORE INFO

For information on participating in the plunge, or on all the weekend events, see the website www.PlungeDE.org.