On Tuesday last week a group of neighbors gathered in the cul-de-sac, all standing far apart, ordering and waiting on food from a food truck.



During the pandemic when so many of us are staying and working from home, getting a food truck to visit the neighborhood seemed like a special treat. What was even more so was seeing the faces of longtime neighbors, who waved and shouted greetings from afar. Kids rode bikes, and my 5-year-old daughter ran through the grass in an open lot nearby. It was an absolutely gorgeous day, the kind we don’t get enough of in Alabama - not too hot, not too cold, and low humidity. I could live outdoors on days like that.



As I waited for my number to be called from the food truck, I looked at my watch and realized how thankful I was, to be standing in that cul-de-sac with my neighbors on that gorgeous day. For it was in that cul-de-sac almost exactly 9 years earlier, down to the hour, even, that the April 27, 2011, tornado ravaged my neighborhood and tore a mile-wide gap through Tuscaloosa, Alabama, destroying thousands of homes and killing as many as 65 people. It was in that cul-de-sac where three homes were destroyed by trees crashing into them; where roofs were ripped open and where cars were turned over. The lot where my daughter ran through so happily as I waited on our food is one stark reminder of what was lost. It’s the only lot remaining in our neighborhood that hasn’t been built back, save for our neighborhood park.



Nine years later, the smell of natural gas still brings me back to 2011, to climbing over trees with my swollen, pregnant belly, trying to see if our home still stood, and crying in relief when it was. I am reminded of packing belongings in a hurry, along with peanut butter and bread, and greeting our neighbors, all of us dazed, as we walked a meandering path around the fallen trees in our yard and out to the main road, trying to find a way to get out through the destruction.



In the days that followed that tornado, while trying to clear the trees and deal with insurance adjusters, while living in a hotel while working and reporting on the storm itself, I found myself questioning whether life would ever be the same, if our neighborhood would ever come back.



What I didn’t know at the time was that I would get through that experience stronger and better because of it. That our dear neighborhood, where we have now lived for 14 years, became even more tight knit after that storm. That even now, nine years later, we know almost every person in every home by name, even the pets. That while our community was close before, the experience of the April 27, 2011, tornado made our neighborhood feel more like a family.



At the time, I wondered if life would ever be the same again, but it did. Life is now different, but better in many ways.



Last week, after we got our dinner from the food truck, I walked my youngest daughter to our neighborhood playground across the street to swing. We were the only people in the park. It’s a park where, before the tornado, a home once stood, but now is a place where my children have made so many happy memories.



During times like this pandemic, when life is not ordinary, I, like so many others, find myself wondering if life will ever be the same again. I get a feeling of deja vu, because I know I’ve felt like this before.



But if the April 27, 2011 tornado taught us anything, it’s that we are resilient. We’ll get through this. And when we do, life may be slightly different. But in some ways, life may be even better than it was before.

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Reach her at lydia.seabolavant@tuscaloosanews.com.