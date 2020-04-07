From my early days as a high school athlete, I have always vowed and believed that I would remain an athlete throughout my entire life. As a high school and college athlete, it was an easy commitment to accept. Then, in my after-college days, I was fortunate to discover the world of road running.



Running has played a central role in my life since 1976, when I ran my first of 88 marathons. It was running that opened up a whole new world of great friends and amazing adventures.



I was one of the founders of a terrific running club that is now in its 41st year, the Merrimack Valley Striders. I got a chance to compete in the Kona World Championship Ironman, and even got to be on the team that ran relay style across the country.



As the miles on my odometer increased, the passion stayed high, but there were unforeseen challenges ahead, not the least of which occurred in 2015, when a heart attack required a sextuple bypass. But thanks to amazing medical care and persistence, I got back on the road to resume my athletic endeavors.



Well, you may have noticed it’s been a bit over six months since I’ve contributed my regular running articles, just another curve in the road.



Though my cardiac issues were resolved, a pesky right knee that was damaged in a fall many years ago reared its ugly head. Each year, the discomfort grew. In 2012, it made me realize that I had to end my 35-year streak at running in the Boston Marathon.



Despite maintaining my overall strength, the knee discomfort precluded running at a pace my strength should allow. With each race I ran, I found myself falling further and further back in the pack. In a small 10-mile race, I recall seeing the faces of the crew at the last water stop. Yup, I was that guy that they were happy to finally see, so they could go home.



Yet, I persisted.



Despite seeking nearly every possible solution to the knee pain, the only real solution to a bone-on-bone knee is a knee replacement. No way was I going to do that, because I was always told that after the surgery, forget about running, cycling, skiing or anything else that defined my life. So, I continued in pain.



Last winter, I headed to Vermont to ski with my physical therapist and close friend, Larry Bourdeau. I complained that my knee was so bad that turning left on the slopes was getting nearly impossible, but I still didn’t want to give up my athletic life to a knee replacement.



That is when Larry enlightened me to a solution that every runner with a sore knee needs to know, and the new technology in knee replacements doesn’t necessarily mean not running anymore.



At Larry’s recommendation, I researched it, and chose to have surgery done by a conformis-certified surgeon. The conformis knee is an exponentially better solution.



The traditional process typically means the surgeon decides on an acceptable size (1 to 8), and does his best attempt to make the fit right.



Conformis, on the other hand, does a CT scan on the patient’s knee, and takes eight weeks to create a custom designed fit. Additionally, they use a 3D printer to create the jigs for the surgeon to make precise bone cuts. The net result is a near perfect fit allowing a much faster recovery.



So, I made my appointment with my Massachusetts General Hospital surgeon, who, when he reviewed my X-ray, was astounded I was still running. He said, “You’re bone-on-bone. Doesn’t that hurt?”



The most important conversation was when I asked him about resuming my running, skiing and cycling activities. He said that for years manufacturers told surgeons to caution against running or any other high-impact activity.



“Our patients have shown us that advice is incorrect,” he said.



He told me the new technology means a knee will last 25 to 35 years. His advice: “Go run. If you only get 20 or 25 years, are you OK with that?” And I’d say, “Heck Yes!”

On May 16 of last year, it was out with the old knee, and in with the new. Here’s the good news: This winter, I skied 27 days and turned left without pain. I’m back to running and also regularly going to the gym for strength training. I have my athletic life back.



What has been particularly gratifying for me is that I have been able to use my experiences to prove that it is possible to stay in the game even after health scares. I have convinced many friends to pay closer attention to heart health, and I have had long conversations with many runners, who are suffering with severe knee issues and the dread that their running lives might be over.



Living a fit life is an important step to living a long life, but there are no guarantees. Being fit doesn’t necessarily mean being healthy. But for those who are determined, there are solutions better than letting the door close.



I now know more about cardiac health and knee issues than I ever expected, and I’m happy to share what I’ve learned. Maybe my next article will be about how I’ve gone to plant-based eating.



Stay healthy, and stay in the game.

Tom Licciardello is a founding member of the Merrimack Valley Striders. Licciardello has participated in 35 Boston’s and 88 marathons altogether, and is a BAA Boston Marathon volunteer. He can be reached at tomlicc@verizon.net.