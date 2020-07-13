28-year police veteran Melissa Zebley takes over as superindentent.

Gov. John Carney has appointed Lt. Col. Melissa Zebley to the position of Superintendent of Delaware State Police.

Zebley is a 28-year police veteran, having served in various roles throughout the Delaware State Police. She was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in Feb. 2019 by state police superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr. McQueen is retiring and will become secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

“Lieutenant Colonel Zebley has served the Delaware State Police and the citizens of the state of Delaware with distinction,” said McQueen. “She has served as a member of the executive staff for the last nine and one half years, and she will continue to build on the foundation and the rich history of the Delaware State Police as she guides the agency forward.”

Zebley holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Delaware and a master of science degree from Wilmington University, graduated from the Northwestern University of Police Staff and Command and the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.



Zebley begins her new role Monday, July 13.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the 26th Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. I thank Governor Carney and Acting Secretary Chandler for their faith in me to lead this division of professional and dedicated members. I pledge to serve with the dignity and honor befitting the high standards of the agency,” said Zebley. “The Delaware State Police remain steadfast in our mission of service to all citizens and will continue on our course of community collaboration and progressive policing.”