New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Hockessin that happened in the early morning hours of July 6 on Old Wilmington Road near Brackenville Road.

A 2019 Chevrolet Trax struck a utility pole at about 1:25 a.m.

Police said driver of the Chevrolet was driving along a curve, but lost control of the vehicle and hit the pole.

Six people were in the vehicle.

Five were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the passengers died, police said.

New Castle County Paramedics reported that the patient who died was a 17-year-old female.

Paramedics said an 18-year-old female sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen, a 17-year-old female sustained injuries to her arm, and a 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old female showed no signs of injuries but were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The sixth patient, an 18-year-old female, sustained injuries to her arm but declined to be taken to the hospital, paramedics said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to email Detective Hussong at william.hussong@newcastlde.gov or call county police at (302) 573-2800 or see the website http://www.nccpd.com. People with tips may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or see Facebook at New Castle County Division of Police.