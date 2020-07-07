Robert R. Wright of Maryland arrested

Robert R. Wright, 38, of Lansdowne, Maryland, was arrested for stealing a car after crashing his vehicle at the intersection of Summit Bridge and Green Giant roads in Townsend July 4, Delaware State Police said.

At about 12:38 p.m., troopers responded to a reported collision. Wright was driving a 2000 Toyota Avalon north in the southbound lane of Summit Bridge Road when he crashed into a Kia Soul that was driven by a 34-year-old Wilmington man.

After the collision, Wright ran to a 2006 Hyundai Elantra that was not involved in the crash but had stopped behind the vehicle involved in the collision. He jumped onto the roof of the Elantra and began jumping up and down, causing damage to the car.

The 34-year-old woman who was driving the Elantra opened her door. Wright jumped off the car, grabbed her by the arm and forcibly removed her. He fled in the stolen car.

The passenger in the Kia Soul, a 25-year-old female of Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, sustained injuries during the collision and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Wright and the stolen car were found at a residence in the 200 block of Fields Terrace in Middletown. He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Second-degree robbery Criminal mischief Third-degree vehicular assault Leaving the scene of a property collision Reckless driving Offensive touching Failure to provide information at accident scene Driving on the wrong side of the road Unsafe passing on the left Driving vehicle at unreasonable speed Failure to report collision resulting in injury

Wright was arraigned and was released on a $6,900 unsecured bond.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.