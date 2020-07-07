Beebe Healthcare held a physically distanced ribbon-cutting July 1 for the opening of its brand new main entrance located on the west side of the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus near the parking garage.

Although the event was held with less fanfare than a normal Beebe celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beebe leaders spoke about the improved visibility of the main entrance and how it will improve the patient and visitor experience.

David A. Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare; Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation; and David Herbert, chair of Beebe’s board of directors, specifically thanked the Ma-Ran Foundation and the Rollins family for their transformational $10 million gift that made this renovation possible.