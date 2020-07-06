Police looking for suspect

Two people were shot by an unknown suspect in the Longmeadow neighborhood in Middletown July 5, Middletown police said.

At about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Flower Hall Drive. An adult male and female sustained gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses or individuals with information can contact Det. Julia Fabbroni at 302-376-9959 or JFabbroni@Middletown.Delaware.Gov.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.