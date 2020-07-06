38-year-old Richard Zawora, of Dagsboro, arrested

A Dagsboro man was arrested twice in three days on drug charges.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, Delaware State Police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man slumped at the steering wheel in the parking lot of the M&T Bank, on Dupont Boulevard, in Frankord. According to police, they woke up 38-year-old Richard Zawora, who was confused and showed signs of impairment. He was found in possession of 3.32 grams of heroin, less than a gram of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Zawora was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was later released on $2,100 unsecured bond.

Then, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, troopers responded to the 32000 block of Swamp Road, in Dagsboro, for reports of Zawora slumped over the steering wheel of a pickup stopped in the roadway. They determined him to be under the influence and found him to be in possession of 3.731 grams of heroin and a small amount of marijuana. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, third-offense driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and stopping on a roadway. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $13,102 secured bond.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.