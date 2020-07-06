A grant funding opportunity from State Farm is being offered at a time when nonprofits and the communities they serve need it most — State Farm Neighborhood Assist will award $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

According to a recent State Farm research study, 1/4 of respondents say that they are “extremely” or “very” involved in trying to improve their neighborhood, and 6 in 10 are trying to improve their neighborhood in some capacity. State Farm Neighborhood Assist can be a catalyst for that change.

Individuals can find the submission guide and submit a cause at neighborhoodassist.com starting July 15. State Farm will accept the first 2,000 submissions, and a review committee will then narrow the field to the top 200 finalists.

Next, voters will decide which community improvement projects win. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant, with winners announced Nov. 4.

“Grant programs that address community needs, like Neighborhood Assist, are more important than ever,” said State Farm Senior Vice President Annette Martinez. “This initiative truly embodies the spirit of being a good neighbor.”

In 2019, 163,000 people cast 4.4 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities. Since the program began, State Farm has awarded $8 million in support of more than 300 causes.

For more, visit neighborhoodassist.com or contact a local State Farm agent.