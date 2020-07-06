The Delaware Department of Transportation’s contractor, Pennoni, will be inspecting the bridges during the week of July 6, requiring nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridges on Interstate 95 north- and southbound, Newark.

On July 7, there will be a double right lane closure on I-95 northbound starting after the I-95 Newark Toll Plaza and ending at the Route 896 overpass. During the inspection, the I-95 Newark Toll Plaza Cash Lanes as well as Exit 1/Route 896 – Newark/Middletown will remain open.

On July 8, there will be a double left lane closure on I-95 northbound starting after the I-95 Newark Toll plaza and ending at the Route 896 overpass. During the inspection, the High Speed EZ-Pass Lanes will remain open.

After inspection on I-95 northbound is complete; the bridge inspections will have a right lane closed on I-95 southbound, just before Exit 1B/ Route 896 North – Newark to the entrance to the I-95 Newark Cash toll lanes.

The off-ramp for Exits 1A/Route 896 South – Middletown and Exit 1B/Route 896 North – Newark and access to the I-95 Newark Toll Plaza for cash customers will remain open.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.