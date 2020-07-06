The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Fairfax Boulevard between U.S. Highway 202/Concord Pike and Inglewood Road, Wilmington, from 8 a.m. July 6 to 3 p.m. July 17, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Crossroad pipes carry water from one side of the road to the other. A significant number of these are corrugated metal pipes that will eventually corrode through and develop holes in the pipes. Once holes start to form, the fill dirt on the outside of the pipe that supports the road can be lost into the pipe. This can create a sink hole in the road and can actually cause the pipe to collapse if it’s not replaced. Once the pipe starts to collapse, the structure can no longer safely carry vehicular traffic and/or properly transport the water flow through the pipes. The deteriorated corrugated metal pipes are replaced with either reinforced concrete or plastic pipes.

Motorists will take US 202/Concord Pike southbound and turn left on Murphy Road, turn left on Thomas Road and turn left onto Sandra Road and return to Fairfax Boulevard.

Detour signage will be posted.