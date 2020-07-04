Four people dead on July 3

Police responded to three fatal crashes on Friday, July 3, in Sussex County, with a total of four people dead.

Around 1 p.m. in Georgetown, on Old Furnace Road east of Raccoon Ditch Road, a Jeep Cherokee ran off the road for unknown reasons. The Cherokee struck a ditch and overturned an undetermined number of times before coming to rest in a field. The sole passenger, a 71-year-old Seaford woman, was removed from the vehicle by a passerby before it was engulfed in flames. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a 64-year-old Seaford man, was trapped and pronounced deceased at the scene.

At 6:10 p.m. in Rehoboth Beach, at Old Landing Road and Fairway Drive, a westbound vehicle slowed to make a turn. Behind the vehicle, a 17-year-old Camden man driving a Lexus RX350 slowed as well. An 86-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman driving a Mazda 6 was following the Lexus too closely and rear-ended it, before continuing off the road and striking a utility pole. The Lexus driver and a single passenger were uninjured. The Mazda driver was not properly restrained and pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

And at 6:35 p.m. in Millsboro, on Mount Joy Road east of Lawson Road, an 18-year-old Georgetown man driving a Toyota Corolla failed to negotiate a slight curve and crossed the center line. A Ford Explorer, being driven by a 29-year-old Selbyville man, was traveling in the opposite direction and swerved but the vehicles collided. The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained and pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The driver of the Ford and a passenger were properly restrained and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger in the Ford, a 72-year-old Millsboro man, was transported to a local hospital by helicopter, where he was pronounced deceased. It's unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Sgt. A. Mendez, of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit, by calling 302-703-3269.