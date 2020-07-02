Pet Valu’s annual “Patriotic Pets” fundraiser to support the U.S. War Dogs Association is running July 1-31, encouraging customers to show their support for the nonprofit organization by purchasing a patriotic-themed or camouflage bandana for $5 or donating any amount of their choosing, which is then displayed on paper paws in stores.

Proceeds from bandana sales and “paper paw” donations directly benefit the nonprofit, which honors wartime canines and educates the public about their service. In 2019, customers helped raise $424,140 for the organization. Over the past nine years, Pet Valu has raised nearly $3 million, and the company expects to surpass that milestone with this year’s effort.

Donations directly help cover the costs of transporting veteran war dogs back to the U.S. after their service; finding homes for retired K9s; memorializing fallen four-legged soldiers; providing service dogs with state-of-the-art equipment to support them both overseas and back home; sending care packages to service dogs and their soldiers; facilitating a free prescription drug program for retired military K9s, TSA and Secret Service dogs; and providing funds for The Rainbow Bridge Assistance Program.

“It has been very rewarding to see the growth of this fundraiser, and as a result, the organization over the last 10 years,” said Ally Homa, Pet Valu’s senior marketing manager. “We hope to be able to continue to support this organization through the generous donations from our customers for many years to come.”

The Patriotic Pets fundraiser remains one of Pet Valu’s most popular customer events, and, now, with curbside delivery and e-commerce options available, it’s easier than ever to purchase from Pet Valu and support this fundraising initiative.

For more, visit givingback.us.petvalu.com/war-dogs.