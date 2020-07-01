58 year-old Donna Connelly, of Lewes, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Lewes woman on her sixth DUI charge.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, when troopers were dispatched to the ACME grocery store, at 18578 Coastal Highway, for a report of an intoxicated female shoplifting. Prior to arrival, troopers received broadcasts from the Sussex County Emergency Operation Center about an Acura SUV with Delaware temporary registration swerving all over the roadway and entering the ACME parking lot.

ACME employees told police that the suspect has placed some meat inside of her purse and exited the store. Troopers found the suspect, 58 year-old Donna Connelly, inside of her Acura RDX with the engine running in the parking lot. According to police, an odor of alcohol was detected and an open alcohol bottle was in plain sight.

Connelly was taken into custody and charged with felony sixth-offense driving under the influence, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to have insurance card in possession and shoplifting. She was committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $11,200 cash-only bond.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.