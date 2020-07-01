As part of the ongoing Route 141 Improvements, Interstate-95 Interchange to Jay Drive Project, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced to motorists that Creekwood Drive, Newport, will be permanently closed as of 6 a.m. July 6.

Detour Routes are as follows:

Creekwood Drive westbound: Motorists will travel on Route 141 northbound and take the ramp to I-95 southbound, and take the ramp to Route 141 southbound.

Creekwood Drive eastbound: Motorists will travel on Route 141 southbound and take the ramp to US 13 northbound, and take the ramp to Route 141 northbound.

Detour signage will be posted for motorists.