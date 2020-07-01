31-year-old Laval Farmer arrested, 18-year-old Damaj Showell still at large

Delaware State Police have arrested one man and are seeking another after a vehicle pursuit in Bridgeville.

The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive. Sussex Governor’s Task Force officers spotted 31-year-old Laval Farmer, who they knew to have outstanding warrants in Sussex County Family Court, driving a vehicle and 18-year-old Damaj Showell, who they knew to also have outstanding warrants, in the front passenger seat.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop on King Road, in the area of Dove Road. Farmer appeared to comply by initially slowing his vehicle and moving to the right side of the roadway, but police said he then accelerated and fled back to the area of Mill Park Drive. Police pursued them down a dirt lane on Mill Park Drive and watched Showell jump out of the moving vehicle and flee into the woods. Farmer then stopped the car and fled into the woods himself, police said.

With the assistance of a police helicopter, Farmer was apprehended without further incident. Showell was not found.

Police said they found 5.44 grams of crack cocaine inside the vehicle.

Farmer was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, disregarding a police officer signal, second-degree conspiracy, resisting arrest and traffic charges. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $28,000 cash bond.

Showell has active warrants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Tovar-Quintero out of Troop 4 at 302-752-3796 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.