The Nunez family expects to open their third laundromat in Georgetown in July.

Splash Laundromat has one location in Georgetown at 110 North Race Street. It opened in 2005. In 2015, they opened a second in Milford, at 668 North Dupont Boulevard.

The new Georgetown laundromat will be located at 201 East Laurel Street. It will offer 50 self-serve washing machines, and residential and commercial (including medical) wash and fold services with free laundry pick-up and delivery.

It will feature a children’s area, where kids can play and do homework while parents do their laundry.

The business has stayed open during the coronavirus pandemic. Veronica Nunez said they’ve minimized their hours and implemented extra cleaning and sanitizing. Each washing machine has a sanitize button, so customers can see the sanitizing themselves.

Enrique and Veronica Nunez live in Georgetown and have three children. One just graduated as salutatorian of the Sussex Technical High School Class of 2020.