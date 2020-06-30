The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system at around 7:20 p.m. July 7.

The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek ,New Jersey, plants will be activated for three to five minutes. The siren tests will be followed by a test message of the Emergency Alert System on local radio stations.

Sirens that will be tested are the same sirens used to alert the public in the event of an actual emergency at either the Salem or Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. In such an emergency, the public would be alerted by the sirens to tune their radios to one of the local EAS stations for important emergency instructions.