Delaware Democratic Party Chairman Erik Raser-Schramm released a statement on the June 29 retirement of Rep. Quinn Johnson.

“For 12 years, Quinn Johnson was a favorite legislator among both his fellow lawmakers and his M.O.T. area constituents,” said Raser-Schramm. “His candor, accountability and willingness to reach across the aisle were all hallmarks of a political career that was highlighted by his role as one of Delaware’s chief budget architects during stints at the helm of both the Joint Finance and Capital Improvement committees.”

“Today’s retirement from the House of Representatives came as a surprise to many — myself included — but I am heartened to know Quinn will remain a trusted neighbor and friend,” said Raser-Schramm. “A leading advocate for the small business community and early childhood education, the preschool he runs with his wife Julie has been a beloved home-away-from home for my two boys for the past several years.”

“I’m grateful to Julie for sharing Quinn with all of Delaware and I wish the Johnson family well as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives,” said Raser-Schramm. “Quinn leaves big shoes to fill in the 8th District, but now the hard work begins with our local Democratic committee to do just that.”