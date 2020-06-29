Sheila was last seen at her second home, in the Salt Pond community of Bethany Beach, around 1 p.m. on June 15. She was with her son, 35-year-old Brian Doyle, of Burke, Virginia. Brian Doyle was found deceased by Fairfax County Police.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the disappearance of 66-year-old Sheila Doyle, of Fairfax, Virginia.

Sheila was last seen at her second home, in the Salt Pond community of Bethany Beach, around 1 p.m. on June 15. She was with her son, 35-year-old Brian Doyle, of Burke, Virginia.

Brian was found deceased on June 17 by the Fairfax County Police Department. Sheila is believed to be deceased and Brian is a suspect in her death.

Sheila was 5-feet-6-inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair. Brian was 6-feet-5-inches tall and 250 pounds with a brown buzzcut.

Sheila and Brian were traveling in Sheila’s vehicle, a black 2020 Buick Enclave with Virginia registration UKZ7235. The vehicle has been recovered.

The 8-by-10-inch rug pictured is missing from Sheila’s residence in Bethany Beach.

According to police, Brian stopped in the following areas on the afternoon of June 16:

Primehook Road in Milton Route 113 in Milford Middle Run Valley Nature Area, north of Newark White Clay Creek State Park, north of Newark

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Grassi at (302) 365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

Police would like to thank Delmarva Search & Rescue, a volunteer organization, for their continued assistance.