The Delaware Art Museum announced in June its “Creative Spacers” project, which will merge social distancing through art during the coming months.

The museum has commissioned local artists to each create a series of five works of art, which are then converted into vinyl decals and installed in spaces where social distancing is required. The intent of this project is to bring beauty into the everyday lives of residents, support local artists and artistically encourage social distancing amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Creative Spacers project grew out of a conversation with Charlie Vincent, executive director of Spur Impact, concerning ways to support artists and inspire the community at a time when COVID-19 was the focus of the national narrative,” said Jonathan Whitney, the museum’s manager of performance programs and community engagement.

Local visual artist Jo Redbird and Wilmington-based abstract artist JaQuanne LeRoy are the first two artists commissioned for “Creative Spacers.” Their work will be installed outside of food banks, restaurants and cultural institutions integral to Wilmington’s infrastructure. The use of the urban environment, local artists and local organizations continues the museum’s mission to redefine public space, reach more diverse, local audiences and become a civically engaged institution that plays an active and relevant role in Wilmington.

“Knowing my art skills are able to positively impact the circumstances with effective visual communication brings me great joy and fulfillment as an artist,” said Redbird.

“I was happy to contribute to this project,” said LeRoy. “It's given me a chance to spread hope in this time.”

The museum has partnered with the Creative Vision Factory to aid in the installation process. The pilot has been installed at Green Box Kitchen, 400 N. Market St., and West End Neighborhood House, 710 N. Lincoln St., with an upcoming pilot installation at the Latin American Community Center, 403 N. Van Buren St. Spacer decals will also be installed throughout the Delaware Art Museum.

For more, visit delart.org.