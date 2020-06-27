The owner of the residence is Black and police are investing the incident as a hate crime.

Delaware State Police are investigating a hate crime and criminal trespassing incident in Seaford.

Criminal Trespass/Hate Crime complaint that occurred within the Holly View Mobile Home Park, Seaford , De.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 26, in the Holly View Mobile Home Park off Brickyard Road. A 59-year-old Black male resident told police he left for work around 4:20 a.m. When he returned home around 4:20 p.m., he found a white cord fashioned into a noose tied to his front step railing.

Police said initial interviews with neighbors in the area have not identified any potential suspects, but a detective has been assigned to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 4 Detective Shockley at 302-752-3812. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.