The Wilmington Riverfront Development Corp. announced it has canceled the Summer Concert Series for the 2020 season.

The series has been a staple on the Wilmington Riverfront for more than 20 years, offering free outdoor entertainment along the Riverwalk during the summer months. However, as the state begins to reopen, and with the expected and continued gathering limitations, organizers decided not to hold the event.

“While the state’s current reopening plan will allow for public outdoor gatherings, the safety of Riverfront guests remains a top priority of the RDC, and limiting concert guests enough to ensure safe distancing proved to be too difficult to continue on for this summer,” said RDC Marketing Manager Joe Valenti. “Our decision was a difficult one, but ultimately one that we felt was necessary. We look forward to resuming the popular tradition on the Riverfront in 2021.”

The RDC will partner with The Grand to offer a drive-in concert series in July in the Frawley Stadium parking lot.

For more, call 425-4890 or email jvalenti@riverfrontwilm.com.