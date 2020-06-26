'Too many Delawareans and visitors are not following basic public health precautions.'

Gov. John Carney is delaying phase three of Delaware’s economic reopening.

“I know many Delawareans expected us to move into phase three of economic reopening on Monday, June 29 – and that had been my hope, as well. But we are delaying that decision so we can get a better handle on what’s going on in Delaware and around the country. We intend to make a decision early next week regarding the start of phase three," he said.

“Too many Delawareans and visitors are not following basic public health precautions. We’ve heard and seen concerns, especially in our beach communities, in restaurants, in gyms, and at sporting events. Now’s not the time to let up. You’re required to wear a mask in public settings. Keep your distance from those outside your household. These are common sense steps that, frankly, are not that difficult to follow. And they’re a small price to pay for keeping our friends and relatives out of the hospital.

COVID-19 testing was conducted on Thursday, June 25, in Rehoboth. The governor intends to use the results in making a decision on when to begin phase three.

“In Delaware, we are beating this disease. We have flattened the curve. But that’s because Delawareans stayed home and made significant sacrifices to keep others safe," Carney said. "Make no mistake: COVID-19 has not gone away. We’ve seen what has happened in other states when folks let their guard down. Let’s not be one of those states.”

For additional details about Delaware’s economic reopening, visit de.gov/economy.

For details about COVID-19 testing, visit de.gov/gettested.