Luigi is all healed and still a lover. He needs a home.

Luigi was picked up as a stray in serious condition.

He had numerous scars, abrasions and lacerations on his face when he was found. The facial trauma was most likely caused by an infection that went untreated while he was on the streets. The veterinarian at Brandywine Valley SPCA treated his wounds and put him on antibiotics to prevent further infections, but the damage was done.

Luigi will always have scars, but he doesn’t let that bother him. His fur is a beautiful and unique variety of color, after all. One would think he’d be bitter with the world, but it turns out he's quite a lover. He very much enjoys being with people, rubbing up against their leg and curling up next to them. He also enjoys the company of other cats.

Luigi deserves a forever home where he will be safe and loved. Meet him at the BVSPCA Georgetown campus. Like all the cats six months or older at the BVSPCA, Luigi can be adopted for just $4 through July 5.