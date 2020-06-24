The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District will be conducting concrete deck repairs on the Sen. William V. Roth, Jr. Bridge on Route 1 beginning July 6 and ending in late August, requiring single lane closures on Route 1 southbound and northbound.

From July 6 to 23, there will be a single lane closure on Route 1 southbound from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, pending weather.

From July 27 to Aug. 20, there will be a single lane closure on Route 1 northbound from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, pending weather.

The purpose of these concrete deck repairs is to improve the traveling surface for motorists while protecting and maintaining the bridge.