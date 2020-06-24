DART First State announced that for the upcoming July 4 holiday, services will operate on a regular Saturday schedule, and Route 305 — Beach Connection from Wilmington to Rehoboth begins service operating Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

New for Independence Day, DART offers bus service in New Castle County on Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 47, using a Saturday schedule, with paratransit operating complimentary Americans with Disabilities Act-only service. DART’s Beach Bus services and Route 305 — Beach Connection will also operate, with complimentary ADA-only service for paratransit. Other fixed route and paratransit services will not operate.

DART's 305 Beach Connection provides a ride from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 7. Route 305 now serves the new South Frederica Park & Ride, 4000 Bay Road, Frederica. Fares are $2 per zone; the one-way cash fare is $10 from Wilmington, $8 from Middletown, $6 from Dover and $4 from Frederica. Riders are encouraged to buy an Anywhere pass for $12.60, which can also be used on all Beach Bus services, once at either of the Park & Rides.

The Beach Bus service will operate seven days a week, until Sept. 20, with service to Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro and Georgetown, as well as Ocean City, Maryland.

To promote the use of contactless, cashless fare payments using the DART Pass mobile payment app, DART is offering further discounts on daily, seven-day and 30-day passes on the app.

Riders must wear face coverings when riding any DART bus, Fixed Route or Paratransit. Those not wearing face coverings will not be allowed to board the bus. Children 12 years and younger are not required to wear a face covering nor are individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition; children ages 2 and younger must not wear them.

SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate its current service; see the schedule at bit.ly/31eD3k6. DART’s Transportation Store at the Wilmington Station will be closed July 3 and 4. Passengers are encouraged to purchase their train fares in advance, or if paid on the train, a credit for the difference can be received at a Philadelphia SEPTA ticket counter.

For more, visit dartfirststate.com.