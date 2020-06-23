Beebe Healthcare will host a public COVID-19 town hall from 4 to 5 p.m. June 29 on Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page, bit.ly/2NophmG.

President and CEO David A. Tam and others will share updates on Beebe's COVID-19 recovery phase. Pre-submitted questions will be answered during the update; send questions by 8 p.m. June 25 to beebehealthcareevents@beebehealthcare.org. Limit to one question per person.

Those without Facebook access can listen by calling 415-466-7000 and using PIN 2409040#, or 760-699-0393 and using PIN 9253420931#.

Sign-language interpretation will be offered during the video. Beebe will upload a video with closed captions as soon as possible after the livestream.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/public-health-information.