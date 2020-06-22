Once a week, the state updates long-term living cases. Deaths, infections to June 18

Long-term Care statistics for the period ending June 18.

1,112 positive cases involving long-term care



278 residents in long-term care have died

450 positive cases, one death, among staff

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (35) Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (31) Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (25) Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (21) Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (17) Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (16) Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (15) Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (14) ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (12) Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11) Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (9) Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown (8) ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (8) New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (7) Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (6) Westminster Village, Dover (6) Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover (6) Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (4) Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3) Methodist Country House, Wilmington (3) HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (3) Cadia Healthcare North Wilmington/Silverside, Wilmington (3) Hillside Center, Wilmington (3) Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2) Millcroft, Newark (2) Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (2) Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)Four New Castle County long-term care (1 at each) One Sussex County long-term care (1 at each)