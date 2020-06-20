The 19-year-old man was taken to Christiana Hospital on the Delaware State Police helicopter.

A teenager was injured in a motorcycle crash northeast of Odessa June 18.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m., in the 1100 block of Vance Neck Road, said New Castle County Paramedic Cpl. Yvonne T. Russell.

The Odessa Fire Company and Delaware State Police helicopter were also dispatched to the emergency.

When paramedics arrived, one patient, a 19-year-old-man, was removed from his motorcycle. The patient suffered injuries to his head and was treated at the scene, Russell said.

The man was taken to Christiana Hospital on the state police helicopter in care of state police paramedics.

He was in stable condition at the time of transport.

State police are investigating.