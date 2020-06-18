A woman died from her injuries the day after the June 16 collision at the intersection of Route 9 and Hamburg Road.

A crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Hamburg Road in Delaware City left one dead and one injured June 16, Delaware state police said.

At about 5:20 p.m., an 85-year-old New Castle woman was driving east in a 2020 Jeep Compass on Hamburg Road, approaching Route 9. A 42-year-old Delaware City woman was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 south on Route 9.

The Jeep stopped at a stop sign and attempted to turn left onto northbound Route 9 in front of the Dodge, police said. The Dodge struck the left front side of the Jeep.

Both drivers were properly restrained and taken a hospital.

The 85-year-old woman died June 17.

The 42-year-old woman was treated and released.

State police are investigating.