C&S Farms Inc. of Laurel, will pay a $25,000 penalty as part of a settlement over alleged violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act related to pesticide safety requirements for agricultural workers, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced June 16.

EPA cited C&S for allegedly failing to comply with the act’s agriculture Worker Protection Standard which requires the display of pesticide and safety information for agricultural workers and for allegedly failing to provide decontamination supplies to employees who worked in pesticide-treated areas.

FIFRA is designed to protect both the public and workers from harmful pesticide exposure and injuries. Through worker safety, training, informational and other safeguards, the act’s Worker Protection Standards offers occupational protection to more than two million agricultural workers and pesticide handlers who work at more than 600,000 agricultural establishments.

C&S Farms did not admit liability for the alleged violations but has now certified compliance with the cited FIFRA worker protection safeguards.

