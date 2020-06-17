Sen. Chris Coons joined Sojourners founder and editor Jim Wallis on his podcast “The Soul of the Nation” to discuss the role of faith during the current “time of national crisis.”

“I’m hoping this is a Kairos moment, a pivoting moment, and that requires a change of heart in the majority as well as on the part of those who for too long have been silenced or silent,” said Coons.

“A basic fundamental change can happen because there is the action of God in history, touching hearts, moving people …,” Coons continued. “When there is sin, when there is brokenness, when there's division, we can't be reconciled to each other until there is a confrontation with our own history, a willingness to be open to challenges or criticism of our own behavior, and our history, and our hearts, and then a willingness to repent.”

Full audio is available at bit.ly/3fysLPI.