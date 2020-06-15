Brandon McCabe teaches agricultural structures and engineering at Sussex Central High School

Brandon McCabe of Sussex Central High School has been selected as the Indian River School District’s Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021.

McCabe was chosen as the district’s overall winner from a pool of 15 candidates, one from each school.

McCabe has served as an agricultural structures and engineering teacher at Sussex Central for ten years. He teaches students about the construction, plumbing, electrical, HVAC and masonry trades. He also serves as a department chair and as a Future Farmers of America advisor, coaching students to compete in a variety of career development events. He has been the treasurer of the Delaware FFA Foundation since April 2015 and vice president of the Sussex Central FFA Alumni Association since March 2014.

McCabe holds a bachelor’s degree in agri-business and a master’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He also holds a master’s degree in educational technology from American College of Education. He was an assistant baseball coach at UMES from 2006-2008 and a coach and lead hitting instructor for the High Heat traveling baseball club in Salisbury, Maryland, from 2008-2015.

“I have known Brandon for over a decade and can attest that he exemplifies the best traits that educators have to offer to the teaching profession,” said Sussex Central High School Principal Bradley Layfield. “Brandon models continuous professional growth, and has accepted a leadership role within his PLC and our school's award-winning agricultural science CTE pathway. Brandon has also been a leader with the implementation of professional learning and through mentoring novice teachers. Most impressive is Brandon's willingness to take on new roles and push students to reach their potential."

“Brandon is truly a reflective practitioner as he analyzes student assessment data in order to drive instruction and best meet the needs of all the students he serves. Throughout Brandon's career at Sussex Central High School, he has participated in and led initiatives, from Learning Focused instructional strategies and curriculum development to experiential learning opportunities. Brandon is not only one of Sussex Central's greatest examples of a highly-effective teacher, he is truly one of the best educators in our district. Anyone who enters his classroom will discover that this is evident from his consistent and pervasive use of instructional best practices each and every day he interacts with students.”

Teacher of the Year winners from each district school are as follows:

Amy Workman - East Millsboro Elementary School

Jenna Kirk - Georgetown Elementary School

Jaime Swartz - John M. Clayton Elementary School

Emily Rae - Long Neck Elementary School

Mary Kreger - Lord Baltimore Elementary School

Angela Nicki Robbins - North Georgetown Elementary School

Heather McCabe - Phillip C. Showell Elementary School

Eric McGuire - Georgetown Middle School

Jenna Faller - Millsboro Middle School

Amanda Mitchell - Selbyville Middle School

Michelle Elliott - Indian River High School

Amanda Swain - Southern Delaware School of the Arts

Sara Colmorgen - Howard T. Ennis School

Lindsay Hudson-Hubbs G.W. Carver Academy

As the district’s Teacher of the Year, McCabe is now eligible for the state Teacher of the Year award, which will be announced in October.