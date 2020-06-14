34-year-old Monique Fulton of Windsor Mill, Maryland, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Maryland woman on drug charges in Rehoboth Beach.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, a trooper on routine patrol on Coastal Highway, in the area of Midway Outlet Drive, observed a Hyundai Tucson fail to stop at a red light. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 34-year-old Monique Fulton of Windsor Mill, Maryland, and a 34-year-old male passenger.

"Based on information obtained during the interaction with Fulton," according to police, a search was conducted of her person and in her vehicle. Inside the car, police found 33.3 grams of cocaine, a "large quantity" of small, plastic Ziploc-style bags and 0.94 grams of ecstasy.

Fulton was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license and failure to stop at a red light. She was later released on $64,501 unsecured bond.