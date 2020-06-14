Victim found in residence on Johnson Road

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation in Georgetown.

The preliminary investigation began in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 14, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 28000 block of Johnson Road. The incident is being investigated by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit.

Police and the Delaware Division of Forensic Science are working in conjunction to determine the manner and cause of death. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending the notification of the next of kin.

The investigation is in its early stages. According to police, there are no traffic or public safety concerns related to this incident. Further information will be released as it becomes available.