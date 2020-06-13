One of Tigger's owners died and the other went into assisted living

Tigger had the perfect life.

He lived with an older couple in a loving home, but one day that all changed. One of his owners passed away and the other needed assisted living. Next thing he knew, he was at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. At 12 years old, his life was flipped upside down.

Being a laid back boy, Tigger took it all in stride. He knew if he could just show everyone how friendly and sweet he was, someone would come adopt him. Tigger is hoping for a quiet home where he can spend the rest of his life surrounded by love and compassion.

Meet Tigger at the BVSPCA Georgetown campus.