65-year-old man robbed in Weis parking lot

Delaware State Police are seeking information on a suspect in the strong-armed robbery of the Weis grocery store in Lewes.

The incident occurred at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at the Weis store located at 17232 North Village Main Boulevard. According to police, a female suspect followed a 65-year-old Lewes man out of the grocery store to his vehicle. Once there, the two had a brief struggle as the suspect stole the wallet out of the victim’s hands. The suspect then fled on foot, possibly to a nearby parking lot. No weapon was displayed or implied during the incident. The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require treatment.

The suspect is a white or Hispanic female around 20 years old, 5-feet to 5-feet-5-inches tall with black hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, tall black socks and brown shoes and was carrying a black Nike drawstring backpack with white lettering. The suspect possibly fled the scene in a red sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper A. Stimac at Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.