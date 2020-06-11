Jason Rhodes helping kids who may not be able to trick-or-treat

As Delawareans try to navigate the summer season during a pandemic, a Millsboro man is thinking ahead to Halloween.

Because it’s likely that many children will be unable to trick-or-treat this year, Jason Rhodes hopes to provide them with free Halloween “fun packs,” including candy, stickers, trading cards, activity pages and more.

“Even if government or municipal orders don’t shut down trick-or-treating, I think there are going to be more than a few parents who will be concerned about the germ factor of accepting candy from unknown households,” Rhodes said. “And there will always be children unable to trick-or-treat due to other considerations, such as general safety and medical conditions. I’m proud that this project will help fill that need. The more smiles we can put on kids’ faces this Halloween, the better.”

This isn’t Rhodes’ first safety-focused Halloween project. He organized “Treat Street” in Salisbury, Maryland, for nine years. Treat Street was created in response to concerns about the safety of door-to-door trick-or-treating. It was once named the number one youth event in the nation by the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce.

“The goal then was similar to the goal of this project: to provide children with a sense of normalcy and enjoyment during what may be an otherwise disappointing time for them due to circumstances beyond their control,” Rhodes said.

Though the Halloween Fun Pack Project is unrelated to the Jaycees, Rhodes is something of a superstar within the organization. In 2014, he was named a U.S. Junior Chamber Ambassador, the highest honor bestowed by the organization. He serves as president of the non-profit Salisbury Jaycees Foundation.

Rhodes hopes to raise $4,200 to support the Halloween Fun Pack Project through crowdfunding and sponsorships.

“The goal is to send 1,000, but it all depends on funding,” said Rhodes. “Based on whether we meet or exceed our fundraising target, we could end up sending fewer or a whole lot more.”

Donating to the project comes with some unique Halloween-themed perks. Depending on the amount of the donation, donors will receive exclusive monster- and horror-themed sketch cards, prints or plaques.

Artists signed on for the project so far include Rob Floyd, Andrew Lopez, Clay Sayre and Eric Sobel. Their work has been featured by comic book and trading card companies such as Topps, Upper Deck, Leaf and Cryptozoic.

Parents can register children age 12 and under to receive a free Halloween fun pack beginning in September. Find more information at halloweenfunpack.com.

To donate to the effort, see gofundme.com/f/halloween-fun-pack-project-covid19.