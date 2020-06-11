Middletown Mayor Ken Branner will propose resolution at July 6 council meeting

Middletown Mayor Ken Branner announced at a George Floyd protest June 7 he will introduce a resolution to ban police chokeholds.

He said he will propose a mandate at the July 6 town council meeting that would discipline or discharge any officer who uses one.

“Middletown is a community who likes to act. We like to do things, we don’t like to wait,” he said. “So we aren’t going to wait for the federal government, and we are not going to wait for the state government.”

The mandate would go in effect July 6, as long as the council supports it.

Branner said they are working on creating a diversity training program for the town’s police force.

Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he lay handcuffed and struggling to breathe.