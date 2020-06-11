Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, ranking member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, spoke June 11 on the Senate floor to call attention to the Internal Revenue Service’s Free File Program, a free tax-preparation service available to nearly 100 million eligible U.S. taxpayers.

The speech followed a bipartisan staff memo Carper released with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, chairman of PSI, which found there has been little IRS oversight of the Free File program, a free online tax preparation and filing service available to U.S. taxpayers. As a result, American taxpayers, who are eligible for free tax filing through the IRS, may not be aware of the program or taking advantage of it. This could result in eligible taxpayers paying fees to file their taxes through online tax preparation services. Ahead of the July 15th tax filing deadline, Senator Carper wants to ensure that Americans who made $69,000 or less in 2019 know that they can access the free filing services to which they are entitled by visiting irs.gov/freefile.

“My colleagues and staff oftentimes hear me say, ‘Find out what works and do more of that.’ Well, we have found out on our Subcommittee how we can strengthen and support the Free File Program,” said Carper. “Let’s do it. Let’s begin by doing our part and provide this year, and in the years that follow, the IRS with the resources it needs and — where necessary — the additional guidance it needs to make Free File work the way we intended it to work.”

“Another thing I like to say is that, ‘in adversity, lies opportunity,’” Carper continued. “In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the filing deadline for taxpayers has been pushed back to July 15th. That means that we have more time to get the word out to eligible Americans that they can file their taxes for free. I want to encourage all eligible taxpayers to visit IRS.Gov/FreeFile to ensure they have access to the free resources that are available to them.”

Watch Carper’s full remarks at bit.ly/2AZDK5G.