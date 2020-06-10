Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors congratulated the Jason Duncan Team, Hockessin sales associates, on being recognized as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices first quarter 2020 award winners for gross commission income and/or residential units.

The recognition is given among the entire national BHHS network of nearly 50,000 agents and 1,450 offices in 47 states.

The Jason Duncan Team received a Quarterly Spotlight for the first quarter, ranking third among the top three teams for units in Delaware.

For more, visit foxroach.com.