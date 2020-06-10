In partnership with the Blood Bank of Delmarva, Beebe Healthcare will host at least two blood drives on its campuses this summer.

The first will be June 15 at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, 424 Savannah Road, Lewes; the second will be July 31 at the Rehoboth Health Campus, 18941 John J. Williams Highway, Rehoboth Beach.

The drive will be by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 888-825-6638.

“Donating blood is not always ‘top-of-mind’ in healthcare, and I am proud to have our Beebe Team step up to donate and help organize these events so early in our Recovery Phase,” said Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David Tam. “A well-stocked blood bank will be critical as health organizations like Beebe began to safely ramp up procedures that have been paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. I encourage the public not only to donate, but to donate regularly as it helps save lives. A special thank you to the Lewes Rotary Club who is assisting Beebe in these efforts.”

According to the blood bank, supplies have dwindled during the pandemic. Normally, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Those reserves are below that minimum. The blood banks reported O-positive red blood cells are at a 2.8-day inventory level.

There are other opportunities to donate throughout Sussex County for those who cannot donate in June. Visit donate.bbd.org/donor/schedules/geo for dates and locations.

For more, visit delmarvablood.org.